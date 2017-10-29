Joe Staley staying in Philadelphia Sunday night after injuring eye

Getty Images

There was a question for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan this week about the possibility of trading left tackle Joe Staley to the Eagles or another team that might be in the market for an upgrade on their offensive line.

Staley is staying in Philadelphia after Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but it’s not because the Eagles ponied up the hefty sum Shanahan suggested it would take to get a deal done. Staley injured his eye during Sunday’s game and the team announced that he will be in Philadelphia overnight because medical evaluations were not done in time to travel home with the team.

Staley collided with Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during an interception return late in the first half and could be seen on the sideline bleeding from a large gash under his right eye. He got stitches at halftime and was ruled out a short time later.

That left the 49ers scrambling for tackles because right tackle Garry Gilliam, playing in place of the concussed Trent Brown, hurt his knee and had to leave the game as well. Erik Magnuson and Zane Beadles spent the rest of the day at tackle.

Shanahan also announced, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, that safety Jimmie Ward broke his arm in the first half. Wide receiver Pierre Garçon left early with a neck injury, but indicated he would be OK next week.