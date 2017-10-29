Joey Bosa has most sacks ever through first 20 games

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is the real deal. If you didn’t already believe that, believe this: He has 19 sacks in 20 career games. That’s the most sacks through 20 games of any player in league history.

Yes, that history only extends to 1982 because sacks weren’t an official stat before then. But players like Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White and Chris Doleman and Von Miller have arrived since 1982, and none did what Bosa has done.

Bosa recently joined PFT Live, by the way. Did I post about him having the most sacks in his first 20 games to justify pasting the code for the video in this space? Perhaps.

Regardless, you can hear more from a guy who made history on Sunday, if you want.