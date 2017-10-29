Johnathan Joseph says players were unconvinced by McNair’s apology

Getty Images

Texans players were disappointed by the fact that owner Bob McNair didn’t meet with them on Friday to explain his quote about not having “inmates” run the “prison.” McNair met with them on Saturday morning, but it apparently didn’t have the desired effect.

Dana Jacobson of CBS reports from the site of Sunday’s Texans-Seahawks game that veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph told her that the players did not regard the apology as persuasive.

Multiple reports indicate that a majority of Texans players will be kneeling during the national anthem. Joseph told Jacobson that the players previously stood out of respect for McNair. Now, they’ll be kneeling to defy him.

Tackle Duane Brown told PFT on Saturday morning, before the in-person apology, that the players plan to play to win the game for themselves, not for McNair. Win or lose, this issue isn’t going away any time soon.