Julius Peppers moves into fourth all time with 151st career sack

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers moved to fourth in NFL history in sacks, getting the 151st of his career against Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday. It didn’t exactly excite him.

“Ehhhhh,” Peppers said with a shrug, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Peppers, 37, has 7.5 sacks in eight games this season. Only in 2007 did Peppers have fewer than seven sacks in any of his 16 seasons. He last had double-digit sacks in 2015 with 10.5.

“That’s how I feel. Really,” Peppers said of his ho-hum attitude about moving into fourth all time. “It’s nice. When I’m done, when I hang ‘em up, I’ll be like, ‘That was pretty nice. That’s a pretty big accomplishment.’ But right now, I’m in the midst of it. And I don’t have time to celebrate. We got another game next week.”

Kevin Greene, with 160 sacks, ranks third on the all-time list.

The more sacks Peppers gets, the more money he makes. His one-year, $3.5 million contract has incentives that pay him an additional $250,000 for seven sacks, $500,000 for nine and $750,000 for 11.