Justin Britt active for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks listed center Justin Britt as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans because of an ankle injury, but they won’t have to replace him in the starting lineup.

Britt is active for the game in Seattle along with cornerback Jeremy Lane and defensive end Marcus Smith, who also drew questionable tags on Friday. Defensive end Dwight Freeney will also make his first appearance since signing with the Seahawks this month.

Running back C.J. Prosise is inactive, which is no surprise after he was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Guard Luke Joeckel was ruled out as he recovers from knee surgery.

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins and defensive lineman Kendall Langford are both inactive for the Texans. The recently acquired veterans were both listed as questionable.