Kenny Britt doesn’t leave sideline

AP

The Browns benched wide receiver Kenny Britt, who never left the sideline despite being active.

“I made the decision to start the other guys and play them,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s just what I wanted to do.”

Bryce Treggs started for Britt opposite Ricardo Louis and played 52 snaps, via Pro Football Focus. Louis played 53.

“I just knew I was going to play some different people at X [receiver] and try my hand that way for this week, and that’s what I did,” Jackson said.

Two weeks ago, Britt was sent home early from Houston after missing curfew the night before the game. Britt, whom the Browns signed to a four-year, $32.5 million deal in free agency, has only 10 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown this season.

Of course, it’s not like Louis and Treggs have lit it up. Louis caught two of six targets for 42 yards, while Treggs had one reception on three targets for 12 yards.