Kenny Britt doesn’t leave sideline

Posted by Charean Williams on October 29, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
The Browns benched wide receiver Kenny Britt, who never left the sideline despite being active.

“I made the decision to start the other guys and play them,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s just what I wanted to do.”

Bryce Treggs started for Britt opposite Ricardo Louis and played 52 snaps, via Pro Football Focus. Louis played 53.

“I just knew I was going to play some different people at X [receiver] and try my hand that way for this week, and that’s what I did,” Jackson said.

Two weeks ago, Britt was sent home early from Houston after missing curfew the night before the game. Britt, whom the Browns signed to a four-year, $32.5 million deal in free agency, has only 10 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown this season.

Of course, it’s not like Louis and Treggs have lit it up. Louis caught two of six targets for 42 yards, while Treggs had one reception on three targets for 12 yards.

  1. The 2017 Cleveland Browns have terrible wide receivers.

    – terrible receiving
    – terrible athleticism
    – terrible locker room guys

    The sub-moronic mouthbreathers will blame Kizer… but… no one (once again)
    has a chance with these receivers and offensive line.

  3. “why the hell would you sign Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million deal in free agency?”

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    The terrible Cleveland front office of boston born, new england patriots fan sashi brown
    doesn’t want the Browns to win.

  7. People get paid good money to make decisions like signing Kenny Britt. Jimmy Haslam has hired and fired a lot of people, but he hasn’t tried hiring a proven football scout with a history of winning. I feel bad for Haslam because I know he’s trying, and I know he wants to win. He’s hired smart people, but not smart football people. He’s hired good talkers and good self-promoters, but not good football people. I will give him credit for one thing. When he realizes he made the wrong move, he goes in another direction. Look for changes to come soon. Unlike someone like Jed York, Jimmy Haslam honestly wants to win.

