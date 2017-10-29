Kyle Long suffers hand injury as Bears’ offense continues to struggle

Getty Images

Last week the Bears managed to win a game without much in the way of offense, thanks to two defensive struggles. But that’s not something they can count one every Sunday.

Today, the Bears’ offense looks inept, and it doesn’t help the guard Kyle Long has suffered an apparent broken hand. Although the Bears have said he could return, his hand is in a cast and he’s on the sideline.

The Bears want to have a run-heavy offense, but that’s no easy when Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen have a combined 20 carries for 50 yards. Mitchell Trubisky has thrown some good passes but also some ugly ones, and he’s been sacked twice.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, meanwhile, has had no trouble finding open receivers in Chicago’s secondary and the Saints lead 14-3.