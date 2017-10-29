Le’Veon Bell: It seems like Joe Mixon wants to be me

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will be on the field against the Lions on Sunday night, but he spent some time before the game catching up on what else was going on in the NFL.

One player that caught Bell’s eye was Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Mixon was frustrated with the way the Bengals ran their offense against the Steelers last Sunday and said that he could do “way more” than Bell if given the opportunity. Bell caught wind of that comment and referenced it while pointing out how much Mixon seemed to be cribbing from his game.

for someone who feels they can do “way more” than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

In another tweet, Bell noted Mixon’s left arm sleeve and mismatched gloves before joking that Mixon should switch his number from 28 to 26.

Mixon ran 11 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 67-yarder, in Sunday’s 24-23 win over the Colts. He also lost a fumble for the first time this season.