Lions kick another field goal for 12-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Lions can’t get into the end zone, but they’re playing enough defense that they’re surviving.

Matt Prater just hit his fourth field goal of the night, giving the Lions a 12-10 lead over the Steelers at halftime.

The Steelers seemed poised to add to a lead before Le'Veon Bell fumbled, and when Lions safety Glover Quin jumped on it, it gave the Lions a chance.

A quick Matthew Stafford drive (63 yards in 43 seconds) put them in position for another three-pointer. Stafford has 206 yards at halftime, on 13-if-25 passes.

Lions kicker Matt Prater has hit from 48, 37, 51 and 34 yards. The Steelers have moved the ball (224 yard at the break), but two turnovers and Prater’s leg has left this one a game.