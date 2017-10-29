London fans see something shocking: The Browns take an early lead

Getty Images

London games always feel a little different, but usually not this different: The Cleveland Browns are actually winning a football game.

Cleveland took a 6-0 lead when Isaiah Crowell ran 26 yards for a touchdown on his first carry of the game. They are still the Browns, though, so they missed the extra point.

The Browns were set up in great field position when a Case Keenum pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Joe Schobert. The Vikings also lost right tackle Mike Remmers to an injury, so it hasn’t been a good start offensively.

It’s only the second time all season the winless Browns have had a lead. The previous time it lasted all of two plays. We’ll see how long they can hold onto this one.