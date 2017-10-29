Luke Kuechly still won’t say whether he had a concussion

Getty Images

Panthers middle linebacker returned to the field Sunday, after missing a week while in the concussion protocol.

Whether he actually had a concussion is still unclear.

After a report that he did not suffer a concussion two weeks ago against the Eagles, the Panthers immediately came out with a statement saying he was in the concussion protocol. Asked to clear up the confusion after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, Kuechly refused, saying several times “I’m not going to get into it.”

Kuechly has always been hesitant to discuss the topic, dating back to his first in the NFL in 2015. And whether he had one or not, they treated him as if he did.

“It’s one of those things they threw me in the protocol and some of that stuff I’m not going to get into,” Kuechly said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “But regardless they’re going to handle everything as best they can and I think we as a unit and an organization, we’ve handled it really well over the past years regardless of who gets them.

“With me and Cam [Newton] obviously got one last year, and they don’t play with them.”

Kuechly has missed 10 games the last three seasons with head injuries, including the final six of last season (despite being cleared with three to play).

Asked why this one was different, he said: “They’re all very different. It’s one of those things that you try to come back as quick as you can but you’ve got to be smart with it. Our guys do an excellent job with that. They’re cautious. They make sure everything is crossed off.

“It wasn’t like the last two years. To me, that makes me happy to get back out there sooner. For us, it’s about making sure I’m good versus pushing me out there too fast.”

The Panthers responded to his return Sunday, putting the clamps on the Bucs’ second-ranked offense. It was the fourth time this season they’ve held an opponent without an offensive touchdown.