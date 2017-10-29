Majority of Texans take knee during anthem in Seattle

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
AP

The Texans promised an organized demonstration would take place before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks because players were upset about Texans owner Bob McNair’s comments about not letting “inmates” run the “prison” during recent league meetings discussing players not standing during the national anthem.

McNair said the comments referred to league employees rather than players, but many Texans expressed their anger about McNair’s comments and two — wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D'Onta Foreman — did not attend practice on Friday.

Brown, Hopkins, Foreman and the majority of the players on the Texans roster took a knee with locked arms during the anthem in Seattle. It looked like there were roughly 10 players standing while the song played.

There was also a discussion among players about removing the Texans decal from their helmets, but it appears they have decided against that in favor of taking a knee.

86 responses to “Majority of Texans take knee during anthem in Seattle

  13. Maybe they are also offended that our draft dodging, POW trashing President “took a knee” five times when he had his chance to serve. Just sayin’.

  16. Anyone who has followed the quotes of that owner knows he regards players in the league, black or white, as cattle. Whether deflategate or any other matter, he has always acted as if he and his colleagues are quite literally the OWNERS of 2,016 men.

  18. “There was also a discussion among players about removing the Texans decal from their helmets, but it appears they have decided against that in favor of taking a knee.”

    They figured out it would’ve been a uniform violation and would’ve been fined by the league. They care about their principles SOOO much they won’t risk a dime.

  20. In before all the fat, white, racists! If you don’t like it why don’t you try and take their jobs? Oh yeah… because you have no employable skills except for driving a truck or working at a gas station.

  22. So the protest during the anthem is about the owner now and what he said? I’m so confused. Players can kneel to make a statement “which many consider crappy and incredibly poorly timed” and want no negative response but owner doesn’t get same immunity from a negative response for something he said that many consider a crappy statement? Does anyone in the NFL have enough brain power to know what a double standard is? Good lord.

  23. Cut each and every player that kneels from here on out. The inmates cant run the prison. Call off the season. Don’t pay the scum bags. Get players the love this Country. The hell with the rest of them.

  24. That phrase has been used for ever to illustrate when a superior loses control to his juniors. Nothing to do with crazy inmates, criminal inmates, or little children allowed by the parents to run wild in the house. But leave it to these guys to misconstrue the narrative to salvage their failed protest efforts. In my crazy house my little pooch is in charge. Message to players, I’m not equating you to the pooch.

  31. These knees are all irrelevant now. Too many of them and nobody knows what they are taking knees for. Is this one anti-police, anti-Trump, anti-NFL, or anti-mcnair?

  34. Between Trump calling the black players SOBs for their peaceful protest (Trump btw received five draft deferrals rather than serve in the military) and McNair calling the players “Inmates” I am starting to see why the majority of Americans now support the players in their protest.

  35. I’ve finally found a comparison for these guys.

    My 3 year old throws the same tantrum whether he’s in trouble for not eating his food, doesn’t get his way, or his brother hurts him.

    So whether it’s social injustice, police brutality, or racism they do nothing except take a knee (your tantrum). Grow up, you’re adult men who make millions.

    Kneeling does nothing but remind us that he (Trump, owners, society) is your daddy.

  37. I’m confused…today’s “kneel” is not about police brutality? Or racial injustice? Or heavy handed Goodell? Or Trump? Or declining ratings? How many issues does “the kneel” cover these days? Is it too late to kneel for Michelle Obama lunches?

  43. So………their “organized team protest” consisted of MOST of the players kneeling? Well thought out guys.

  44. Since all of you closet racists have given up watching football over these protests, I expect to see nothing less than comments in support of the players on here.

    But.. wait.. nope. You’re all still watching. Bunch of big bad windbags.

  46. The kneeling players of this team obviously care nothing for the offense they are giving to those who revere the flag, anthem and country. Most of those who served do not care what they intend – they care for the intentional offense the pampered players are flaunting in our face! The reaction of the sponsors and fans when the Colts visit Houston next week will demonstrate the feelings of a significant portion of the population that loves the country and flag. Juxtapose a picture of the players kneeling during the anthem with a list of the endorsements they enjoy. Let the populace vote their opinions of the players with their dollars! I suspect a largely new Texan team will be fielded in 2018. I hope those players that kneeled enjoy Cleveland.

  47. Good. Snowflakes will cry about how “disrespectful” it is and I’ll drink their tears from my TRUMP FOR PRISON mug

  51. What’s the fine for altering officially approved NFL gear during a game?

    McNair has shown in the past he isn’t the brightest bulb in the box, but it’s a well worn cliche that nobody had a problem with before he said it, and they were looking for something they could hang their social justice hats on and pimp to the media, which is a tried and true tactic ala Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

  52. Feel oppressed? Kneel during anthem

    Hate cops? Kneel during anthem

    Pissed off at the owner of your team? Kneel during anthem

    Don’t like your wife’s cooking? Kneel during anthem

    “That’s not the motive behind the protest!”…no. the motive is obviously whatever makes you sad that day, take it out by blatantly disrespecting your country. These guys are clueless

  55. Here come all the jealous, over weight, old white men to speak their racist diatribes. News flash: Despite what you see in this grotesque comement section, you ignorant fools are the last of a dying breed. Love and equality will persevere. You cowards sit being your internet anonymity, making 30K a year, spewing hate, all while drowning in your self loathing. You don’t matters to this world. Go find yourself another country to be part of.

  57. electricrelics says:

    In before all the fat, white, racists!
    ================================================

    You cry about racists using a racist comment? lol

  58. snackchatlive says:

    Here come all the jealous, over weight, old white men
    =====================================================

    It’s very telling that with the hundreds of non-offensive replies that are deleted daily, racist comments directed towards white’s are allowed.

  59. the ny olive says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    Anyone who has followed the quotes of that owner knows he regards players in the league, black or white, as cattle. Whether deflategate or any other matter, he has always acted as if he and his colleagues are quite literally the OWNERS of 2,016 men
    +++++++++++++++

    Deflategate? Obviously, your clueless about football.

  61. Imagine the reaction of the players in the NFL (and NBA) had the candidate who once said, “black children are super-predators who need to be brought to heel”…….had not choked up the election and won. What would we be seeing on the sidelines in that case? Yikes!!!

  62. learysdisciples says:

    October 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    So just the white guys stood?

    ___________

    Did you even look at the picture? Because #50 Ben Heeney is a white player who is kneeling. But no carry on being an idiot

  66. So what does all of this inmate comment and outrage have to do with the anthem?
    This is why there are many people that have an issue with what has been happening. They’re all willingly using the anthem for their cause. Exploiting it for attention. Even when they say it has nothing to do with the anthem, using it as the stage for their protest makes the anthem part of it

  67. snackchatlive says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Here come all the jealous, over weight, old white men to speak their racist diatribes. News flash: Despite what you see in this grotesque comement section, you ignorant fools are the last of a dying breed. Love and equality will persevere. You cowards sit being your internet anonymity, making 30K a year, spewing hate, all while drowning in your self loathing. You don’t matters to this world. Go find yourself another country to be part of.

    ——————————————————————————-

    30K is a bad month for me…….and I have three children, all with the same woman. How about you? Can I axe that question?

  68. Michael E says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm
    snackchatlive says:

    Here come all the jealous, over weight, old white men
    =====================================================

    It’s very telling that with the hundreds of non-offensive replies that are deleted daily, racist comments directed towards white’s are allowed.
    _________________________________________
    See how thinned skinned they really are? not to mention the deflection.

  69. my Favorite is the people so worked up they had to immediately come online and post negative posts about people kneeling (an idea conceived by a white former soldier)calling the kneelers “snowflakes”.

    Dudes, I thought you quit watching ? Why are you hear ? Shouldn’t you be clinging to your guns and gods ?

  71. Pretty soon I’ll stop watching the NFL not because of the players taking a knee, but because I don’t want to be associated with the racists making comments on posts like this.

  72. In related news….English tutors will be brought in to teach the players what idioms are and how they’re used in the American lexicon.

  73. grogansheroes says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:25 pm
    If Goodell had any stones, he would suspend them.
    ———————————
    He doesn’t have any, so there’s little if anything to worry about on that score.

    Well, maybe he will if he thinks he needs McNair’s vote to keep his job. But then, that could offend all the Pretty People, the Hollywood types with whom Goodell so desperately wants to be pals.

    If he has to make a choice, Goodell will err on the side of doing nothing while proclaiming himself a genius for it.

  74. The morons just won’t quit, they need to make the games pay per view, and the proceeds are divided among the inmates, I mean players.

  78. Are they still doing this? Aren’t we done with this stupidity already? Nobody would even know if the media didn’t keep promoting this.

  79. Who cares who stood, who kneeled, who sat, who too a piss when. Stop reporting on the minutia that is only divisive. Don’t give the players or owners or President the free publicity. Just say no! I hear that’s coming back in style.

  80. dcpatfan says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    See how thinned skinned they really are? not to mention the deflection.

    Actually, the only one that is thin skinned is you. It is VERY telling that through moderated commentary, the vast majority of replies advance the agenda the editor is ALLOWING to be seen. And that majority has an obvious racial tone to them? That just happens by chance? Afraid not.

  81. BREAKING NEWS!!!

    Not all racists are white, and us white folks NEVER had the monopoly on racism.

    FYI – I am old, fat, white, retired, and I remember the NFL all the way back to the mid 50s. Jim Brown is the greatest running back (we called him a fullback) EVER, I worked as a union laborer for 36 years, and there was one time when my labor foremen came up to me with a layoff check and said “If you were black I could keep you!”

    I GOT OVER IT!!!

    This whole thing gets sillier and sillier and it is going to take some courage to end it – somebody, probably a black player, will have to stand up and say “enough is enough.”

    Otherwise it will keep going, mike florio’s bank account will get fatter and fatter, and the day when the ongoing saga (sarc) of harvey weinstein is tied to this silly thing, and then it’s only a matter of time until it’s a tv mini-series.

    What to do? Ignore it. Each time I swear to do just that I am confronted by a statement that obviously calls for my superior wisdom to comment on it., and that in turn takes away my superior wisdom from where it is REALLY needed – in being an arrogant obnoxious Pats fan.

    BUT

    Since I have sworn off watching the NFL, I won’t be able to make more of my witty insightful comments, which means I’ll have to start reading more books.

    We all have to make sacrifices.

  83. They are getting nowhere fast with the kneeling. I have many causes that I’m passionate about, and I have never once thought about going down to the county seat to kneeling before the flagpole in protest.

  84. learysdisciples says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm
    So just the white guys stood?

    ——————
    Actually know. In the one camera shot I saw was a mix of races both in the kneeling and the standing groups.

    Also one of the African American gentlemen that stood said something to the effect that he loved the game too much and that the game had given too much to him and his family for him to start treating it that way. He is not defying anyone, instead he is loving something. Interesting concept.

  85. At what point do we say enough is enough of this whiney crybaby behavior? The NFL should suspend anyone and everyone who kneels. Players don’t like it, here’s a idea, go out and work a job like the rest of us and see how well you do. These ungrateful pathetic excuses of men are sickening.

  86. 4 8 Rate This
    stinkymcmulligan says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:59 pm
    If these players are so upset – QUIT or REFUSE to cash this weeks paycheck.

    ——————
    Donate it to whatever causes over which they are kneeling. Unless of course its still Trump. He doesnt deserve one red cent of it.

