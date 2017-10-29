Majority of Texans take knee during anthem in Seattle

AP

The Texans promised an organized demonstration would take place before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks because players were upset about Texans owner Bob McNair’s comments about not letting “inmates” run the “prison” during recent league meetings discussing players not standing during the national anthem.

McNair said the comments referred to league employees rather than players, but many Texans expressed their anger about McNair’s comments and two — wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D'Onta Foreman — did not attend practice on Friday.

Brown, Hopkins, Foreman and the majority of the players on the Texans roster took a knee with locked arms during the anthem in Seattle. It looked like there were roughly 10 players standing while the song played.

There was also a discussion among players about removing the Texans decal from their helmets, but it appears they have decided against that in favor of taking a knee.