Mark Ingram: Game was only close because I sucked

AP

The Saints won their fifth straight game on Sunday afternoon, but they couldn’t exhale until cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky with just over a minute to play.

After the 20-12 win, Saints running back Mark Ingram said that things were only tense because of how he played. Ingram lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter and the Bears scored their only touchdown of the game after the first of them. Chicago didn’t score after the second fumble, but that was of little solace to Ingram.

“I got to make it up to my teammates,” Ingram said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “That was terrible, that was sucky on my part. But I’m going to bounce back, I’m a fighter. The bottom line is I sucked at the end of the game. I was terrible. I let my teammates down, put us in a bad position. The game was only close because I sucked. That’s the bottom line.”

Ingram had one previous fumble this season, but spent time on the bench in the middle of last season after fumbling in two consecutive games. Ingram had 99 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his favor despite the fumbles, but the team’s shown no fear in giving rookie Alvin Kamara the ball should they want to repeat last year’s approach.