Martavis Bryant leads the Steelers inactive list, #asexpected

Getty Images

Martavis Bryant wanted his role to change, and it has.

The disgruntled Steelers wide receiver is inactive tonight after his latest social media outbursts, in which he made it clear he wanted a bigger role or a ticket out of Pittsburgh. Of course, the Steelers aren’t inclined to give into his wishes, so he’s on the bench for the time being.

Wide receiver Justin Hunter is active tonight in Bryant’s spot.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is also inactive, along with right tackle Marcus Gilbert, tight end Vance McDonald, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Brian Allen, and tackle Jerald Hawkins.

For the Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay was inactive, along with tackle Greg Robinson, guard Emmett Cleary, running back Tion Green, cornerback Teez Tabor, running back Zach Zenner and linebacker Paul Worrilow.

That means wide receiver Golden Tate is active, after he suffered a shoulder injury during the pre-bye week game against the Saints.