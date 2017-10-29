Melvin Gordon scores on 87-yard run

AP

The Patriots defense again is giving up big plays and lots of yards. The Chargers have 140 yards after two series, with running back Melvin Gordon scoring on an 87-yard run.

It was a career long run for Gordon, topping his previous best of 48, and tied for the longest in team history. It was the 32nd play of 20 yards or more the Patriots defense has allowed this season, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Gordon was questionable with a foot injury, but it hasn’t bothered him in the first quarter as he has 93 yards on five carries.

The Chargers drove down the field on their first drive, reaching the New England 33, but on fourth and 1, Los Angeles opted to try a long field goal. Nick Novak’s 51-yard try was tipped and fell short.

The Patriots went three-and-out on their first series, gaining 8 yards.