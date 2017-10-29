Niles Paul leaves after taking shot to the head

Getty Images

Washington tight end Niles Paul took a violent hit from Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee on a goal-line play. Paul led the way for Rob Kelley to score on a 1-yard touchdown run, but Lee met him in the hole.

Paul stayed down after the scary hit, and Lee was among those applauding when he finally rose.

Paul headed straight to the locker room, with the team announcing he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Washington took a 10-7 lead on Kelley’s touchdown run with 6:36 remaining in the first quarter.