Panthers get into the end zone for a change

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 29, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT
AP

The Panthers finally scored a touchdown.

And they let somebody other than Cam Newton do it.

Jonathan Stewart leaped over the pile at the goal line for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, a nice start after they were nearly shut out at Chicago last week.

Their only three rushing touchdowns previously this year were from Newton, and they mixed the running game up a bit today. They’ve already handed it to Stewart and Christian McCaffrey and reserve Cameron Artis-Payne, willing to play physically.

Their 17-play, 82-yard drive was their longest of the year, and what they need to get back to, even without Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil.

