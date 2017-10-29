Patriots dominate after Melvin Gordon’s run, taking 15-7 halftime lead

AP

The Chargers started off with a flash, but the Patriots have dominated since.

New England has a 15-7 halftime lead, with 40 plays and 220 yards. The Chargers, who started off with a missed field goal and then an 87-yard Melvin Gordon touchdown run, gained 140 yards on their first two drives. But they had only eight plays and 53 yards in the second quarter, giving them 19 plays for 193 yards in the first half.

Tom Brady has completed 19 of 26 passes for 191 yards and touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski. He has completed passes to eight different receivers.

Gordon has led the Chargers with eight carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Philip Rivers has completed 4 of 5 passes for 62 yards.