Patriots get safety, field goal for 12-7 lead

The Patriots got a safety when Travis Benjamin inexplicably fielded a punt inside his own 10, muffed it and then ran backward into the end zone where New England tackled him for a safety. Review upheld the ruling.

It gave New England a 9-7 lead and the ball. The Patriots used a short field — starting at their own 43 — for a field goal.

The Patriots drove to the Los Angeles 6, but Tom Brady‘s third-down pass was incomplete. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 25-yard field to complete the 11-play, 51-yard scoring drive.

The Patriots lead 12-7 as the Chargers’ offense has slowed in the second quarter.

  2. Benjamin made a huge mistake. He recovered the muff punt at something like the 4 yard line and instead of just covering up the ball and retaining possession, he ran backwards into the end zone trying to go back across the field.

    Then at the point of tackle where he was on the goal line he might have still avoided the safety but bunny hopped backwards into the end zone trying to avoid a tackler.

    That sort of play only comes from horrible coaching. What is more basic than never ever ever run into your own end zone with the football?

