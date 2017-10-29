Patriots get safety, field goal for 12-7 lead

AP

The Patriots got a safety when Travis Benjamin inexplicably fielded a punt inside his own 10, muffed it and then ran backward into the end zone where New England tackled him for a safety. Review upheld the ruling.

It gave New England a 9-7 lead and the ball. The Patriots used a short field — starting at their own 43 — for a field goal.

The Patriots drove to the Los Angeles 6, but Tom Brady‘s third-down pass was incomplete. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 25-yard field to complete the 11-play, 51-yard scoring drive.

The Patriots lead 12-7 as the Chargers’ offense has slowed in the second quarter.