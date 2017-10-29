Patriots hold on to beat Chargers 21-13

AP

It came down to one play for the Chargers to attempt to get within a two-point conversion of tying the Patriots. Los Angeles reached the New England 23 and got a spike with one second remaining.

But Philip Rivers‘ pass was intercepted by cornerback Jonathan Jones at the 1-yard line as time expired.

The Patriots gained 414 yards on 82 plays as Tom Brady completed 32 of 47 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. But his 2-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski was the only touchdown the Patriots scored. They got a safety and four field goals from Stephen Gostkowski, though he missed two field goals from 43 yards to keep the Chargers in it.

Melvin Gordon led Los Angeles with 132 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown run, on 14 carries despite an injured foot. Rivers completed 17 of 30 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown to Travis Benjamin and the interception to end the game.

Despite having 30 fewer plays than the Patriots, the Chargers gained 349 yards on 52 snaps.