Patriots hold on to beat Chargers 21-13

Posted by Charean Williams on October 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
AP

It came down to one play for the Chargers to attempt to get within a two-point conversion of tying the Patriots. Los Angeles reached the New England 23 and got a spike with one second remaining.

But Philip Rivers‘ pass was intercepted by cornerback Jonathan Jones at the 1-yard line as time expired.

The Patriots gained 414 yards on 82 plays as Tom Brady completed 32 of 47 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. But his 2-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski was the only touchdown the Patriots scored. They got a safety and four field goals from Stephen Gostkowski, though he missed two field goals from 43 yards to keep the Chargers in it.

Melvin Gordon led Los Angeles with 132 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown run, on 14 carries despite an injured foot. Rivers completed 17 of 30 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown to Travis Benjamin and the interception to end the game.

Despite having 30 fewer plays than the Patriots, the Chargers gained 349 yards on 52 snaps.

16 responses to "Patriots hold on to beat Chargers 21-13

  3. I don’t think it’s accurate to say the Patriots “Held On”, like they were ever in danger of losing. They should have won by 21 instead of 8. However, I gotta give props to Chargers red zone D. They were very tough. Looks like the AFC East is the toughest division in Football!

  4. Now that the defense is starting to play ok, the offense is starting to stink. I never liked McDaniels, think Tom Brady makes him a great coordinator. Too many red zone trips are fg attempts.

  5. “Patriots are close to being done. no offense at all, brady throwing ducks.”

    Lolz Pats are leading the league in offense and 6-2, so yeah, the Pats surely are “done”

    Don’t you realize how much you discredit yourself with ridiculous statements like that?

  6. wib22 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    ————————————————————————-

    Bla, bla bla….been hearing this for 5 Superbowl victories now.
    Time for some fresh material.

  8. Lolz Pats are leading the league in offense and 6-2, so yeah, the Pats surely are “done”

    ***

    Only 18 points today sad.

    Belicheat knows his team isn’t going far.

  10. Don’t you realize how much you discredit yourself with ridiculous statements like that?

    ___________________________________________

    Some kidz just enjoy the attention that comes from looking like fools…

  12. wib22 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    ————————————
    6-2….. yeah they are toast!!! Lol

  13. .
    The Patriots bye week couldn’t come at a more opportune time. They have several injury issues to address.
    .

  15. Headline would be better written as Patriots grind out 21-13 win. The Patriots played tough football and now have a couple of weeks to get their injured players healthy. Obviously, with Marcus Canon out, the Chargers had a few jail breaks (can I say that?).

  16. Don’t you realize how much you discredit yourself with ridiculous statements like that?

    You ARE speaking from experience……right?

    After the bye …….Five on the road…..no crowd to influence the refs…….good luck.

