Patriots tie Chargers 7-7 on Rob Gronkowski touchdown

AP

The Chargers scored with a quick strike — an 87-yard run by Melvin Gordon. The Patriots took their time, with a 14-play, 77-yard drive that took 6:19.

Tom Brady completed his five final attempts in the Patriots’ longest drive of the season. He was 7-for-9 for 59 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the drive.

The score came on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game 7-7.

Brady has completed 9 of 11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Philip Rivers went 3-for-3 for 38 yards in the first quarter.