Pete Carroll says Seahawks are not trading Jimmy Graham (with profanity)

As the trade deadline approaches, some (including Ian Rapoport of NFL Media) are saying that a player who previously was traded to the Seahawks could be traded by the Seahawks.

The coach of the Seahawks says that won’t happen. With colorful terms.

“We are NOT trading Jimmy Graham,” coach Pete Carroll tells Michael Silver of NFL Media. “That’s total bullsh-t.”

Graham has 24 catches for 230 yards in six games this year, along with two touchdowns. He had a couple of ugly drops last week, and he generally has been regarded as a disappointment for the Seahawks, in light of his salary.

Graham, who previously played for the Saints, is due to become a free agent in March. Some have suggested he could be traded back to the Saints.