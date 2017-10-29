Pete Carroll wins challenge, Seahawks even with Texans again

Getty Images

We’ve got the makings of a shootout in Seattle with 2:11 still to play in the first quarter.

The Seahawks tied the game at 14 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Paul Richardson that came less than four minutes after Lamar Miller put the Texans up after an earlier trade of touchdowns.

It also came two plays after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made the rare challenge arguing that Wilson fumbled a ball rather than threw an incompletion. The original ruling was that Wilson threw incomplete under pressure, but Carroll argued that Wilson fumbled while being sacked and that tight end Luke Willson recovered the ball for a first down.

Replay officials agreed with Carroll, moving the Seahawks forward 11 yards and setting up the fourth touchdown of a busy first quarter.