Raiders can still be physical without Marshawn Lynch, up 7-0 on Bills

The Raiders are without suspended running back Marshawn Lynch this week.

But they’re willing to run it in short yardage and goal line situations anyway, and it’s worth an early 7-0 lead on the Bills.

The Raiders got in the end zone on a 1-yard run by fullback Jamize Olawale, who had the spirit of Lynch in him. He also converted a fourth-and-1 earlier in the drive.

On the whole, it was an impressive start for the Raiders offense, with a 13-play, 81-yard drive. They’re also making sure to get Amari Cooper involved early, getting him a rushing attempt as well as a pass early.