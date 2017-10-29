Report: Andrew Luck feeling pain again, trying to figure out why

Getty Images

It looks more and more likely by the week that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won’t see the field again this year. The latest is he began experiencing pain again after throwing a couple of weeks ago, via Fox’s Jay Glazer, and has sought further medical opinions to determine why.

Luck, 27, hasn’t thrown since Oct. 18 and received a cortisone shot.

Luck, who had shoulder surgery in January, has yet to play this season. The Colts have had no timeline for his return and have made it clear they don’t intend to shut him down this season.

But Indianapolis will have to change course and shelve Luck for the season if they can’t determine why he remains in pain so long after surgery, Glazer said.