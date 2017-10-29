Report: Trent Williams not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

There are a slew of injury concerns on the offensive line in Washington, including the knee issue that kept left tackle Trent Williams from practicing at all this week.

Williams was listed as questionable, but Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Williams is not expected to play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Williams is expected to need knee surgery at some point and Graziano reports Redskins doctors are advising him to take a break on Sunday.

Center Spencer Long and tackle Ty Nsekhe have already been ruled out. Right guard Brandon Scherff, right tackle Morgan Moses and guard Tyler Catalina are also listed as questionable. The Redskins signed Orlando Franklin and Arie Kouandjio on Saturday to increase their healthy options up front.

The team also has several injury issues in the secondary. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland, Fabian Moreau and Josh Norman are questionable along with safeties Deshazor Everett and Stefan McClure, although doctors have cleared Norman to return after missing the last two games with a rib injury.