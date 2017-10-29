Reports: Joe Staley has orbital fracture, Solomon Thomas has MCL sprain

Getty Images

The 49ers picked up a few injuries on their way to a 33-10 loss to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Left tackle Joe Staley remained in Philadelphia for the night for further medical evaluation while the rest of the team traveled home and there are multiple reports that he suffered a fractured orbital bone in his face. Staley was injured during an interception return on a block by Fletcher Cox and was seen on the sideline with a gash under his eye.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it’s not expected to be a season-ending injury.

The team said safety Jimmie Ward broke a bone in his arm and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that rookie defensive lineman Solomon Thomas suffered an MCL sprain. Thomas is expected to miss time as a result of the injury, so the 49ers are likely going to be down several players against the Cardinals next Sunday.