Reuben Foster, Trent Brown out for 49ers Sunday

AP

The 49ers will have Eric Reid at linebacker against the Eagles on Sunday, but they won’t have Reuben Foster.

The first-round pick will miss his sixth game of the season. Foster played in last week’s loss to the Cowboys, but was listed as questionable for this week with ankle and rib injuries. The ankle issue caused him to miss five games before the matchup with Dallas and he suffered the rib injury last week.

Right tackle Trent Brown is also out after being listed as questionable on Friday. Brown has a concussion, so it’s not as big a surprise as not having Foster. Garry Gilliam will likely get the start in his place.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and right guard Brandon Fusco are both active after being listed as questionable on Friday.