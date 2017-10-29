Ryan Kerrigan injures his groin

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan left with a groin injury in the first half, and the team lists him as questionable to return.

Kerrigan was on the training table with trainers trying to stretch him as the Cowboys continued their drive without him. Mike Nugent ended up missing a 49-yard field goal to

Kerrigan had a sack, a tackle, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit before leaving.

The injuries are mounting for Washington. The team downgraded tight end Niles Paul to out with a concussion. It already was missing three starters in the offensive line to begin the game.

UPDATE 5:21 P.M.: Kerrigan returned on the next series.