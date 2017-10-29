Saints keep the streak going, beat Bears

Getty Images

Remember when the Saints were 0-2? It feels like so long ago.

Now the Saints are 5-2, extending their winning streak to five today with a 20-12 win over the Bears.

The game was never really in doubt, as the Saints jumped out to an early lead and never trailed. Drew Brees completed 23 of 28 passes for 299 yards, and Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara each scored touchdowns.

At the same time, the Bears deserve credit for keeping it reasonably close, and even having a chance at tying the game in the final minute, until Marshon Lattimore intercepted Mitchell Trubisky to clinch the win for New Orleans. Trubisky did not play particularly well, completing just 14 of 32 passes for 164 yards. The Bears tried to call a run-heavy game plan, with Jordan Howard carrying 23 times for 102 yards, but they trailed for most of the game and threw the ball out of necessity.

The Bears are 3-5 and likely to finish in last place in the NFC North, while the Saints are at the top in the NFC South.