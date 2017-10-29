Seahawks knock off Texans in 41-38 thriller

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
AP

Most of the focus heading into Sunday’s game between the Texans and the Seahawks was on how the Texans players would show their displeasure with team owner Bob McNair’s comments about letting “inmates run the prison” during recent league meetings to discuss the national anthem and player protests.

The majority of Texans players knelt during the national anthem, following through on a vow to have a unified demonstartion of their feelings. They then got up and played as exciting a game as the league has seen all year.

The game was tied at 21 at halftime and there were five lead changes in the second half, culminating in Russell Wilson hitting Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left to play. Wilson’s fourth touchdown pass of the night made the score 41-38 and Deshaun Watson couldn’t engineer any more magic on a day that saw him throw four touchdowns of his own. Richard Sherman picked off a deep ball, Watson’s third interception of the game, with seven seconds left and the Seahawks had a fourth straight win.

Wilson set up Graham’s score with long completions to Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson on his way to completing 26-of-41 passes for 452 yards.

Watson was 19-of-30 for 402 yards and four touchdowns while also running eight times for 67 yards. The Texans opted to run Lamar Miller on three straight plays after the two minute warning, however, and the Seahawks were able to force a punt. That Texans drive came after cornerback Marcus Williams read an out pattern all the way and picked off Russell Wilson on the Houston 7-yard-line with just under three minutes left in the game.

Watson’s next-to-last pass of the afternoon came on the previous offensive possession and didn’t go far in the air, but it turned into a big play all the same when DeAndre Hopkins turned a screen into a 72-yard touchdown. That score wiped out the lead the Seahawks took on a Jimmy Graham touchdown that came less than a minute before Hopkins went the distance and continued a huge day for the Texans’ top wideout.

Hopkins skipped practice Friday as a result of McNair’s comments, but didn’t look like he missed a beat once the game started as he caught eight passes for 224 yards in the loss. Richardson and Lockett combined for 12 catches for 226 yards to pace an offense that got three rushing yards from players who weren’t Wilson. That would be a major stumbling block in many games, but it was barely a speed bump for the Seahawks thanks to the fireworks that Wilson provided through the air.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Seahawks knock off Texans in 41-38 thriller

  2. i’ve always said the Hawks/Niners NFC title game is my favorite ever. But this one, w all the big plays, all the ups and downs, and that ending.

    i think that may be the best Hawks game I’ve ever seen . . .

  4. Besides Watt, what happened to the Texan’s defense? How do you give up 41 points to Seattle?! Kinda of pathetic. You finally get an offense and now your defense goes to hell.

  8. That game was awesome. More games like that please.

    Oh, and Watson is legit. Every draft guru needs to quit the business because I didn’t see one that predicted this, pretty much telling you they don’t know what they’re talking about. Dude is going to end up with Marino/Kurt Warner numbers in his rookie year with the same surrounding cast that Osweiler had as one of the bottom third offenses in football a year ago. Crazy.

  11. If the Texans players are looking to protest, they should refuse to play until Bill O’Brien gets shown the door. Worst coach in the NFL – by far.

  12. “Besides Watt, what happened to the Texan’s defense? How do you give up 41 points to Seattle?! Kinda of pathetic. You finally get an offense and now your defense goes to hell.”

    I know, but we’re thinking the same thing from the Seattle side, sometimes games just go like that . . .what amazing QB play on both sides. Watson’s gonna win a SB someday.

  17. Interesting juxtaposition in the outcome of this game….

    The Seahawks defense often seems to posturing that they are carrying the team and the offense sucks….

    Today the offense was on fire and the DEFENSE sucked!

    Wonder what it’s like in that locker room at the moment.

  19. You give up 41 points to Seattle by having Russell Wilson playing. The man is amazing. So so clutch and ice cold blood in his veins. I thought it was over when he threw that interception at the end I should have known better. He forgot it happened immediately.

    I also want to give huge credit to DeShaun Watson as well. That guy is a great rookie and is going to be a force to be reckoned with for many years. He reminded me of a tall Russell Wilson or a Colin Kaepernick that can actually throw the ball.

  20. This was a refreshing game to watch following the Panthers/Bucs game. Watson and Wilson were WAY better than Newton and Winston.

  21. Battle of the snowflakes. I’m surprised they didn’t tie so everyone could be a “winner”. My feelings are hurt, one team lost, I’m kneeling next week.

  22. so defense wins championships …… neither of these two scrubs are going anywhere . just sayn.

  23. I hope McNair addressed the team afterward and said he was embarrassed by BOTH kneel-downs: at OUR Anthem, and at the end of the game. Defense gave up 130 yards in the last 5 minutes. Karma. And I cannot STAND the Seahawks. They luck out more than anybody in the last fifteen years.

  24. Texans Defense was clearly out of shape on that last drive. Huffing and puffing. No wonder they screwed up coverage. Maybe they were too busy thinking about kneeling for next week.

    BOB should have called timeout before Seattle scored their TD. Hate to stop the clock but when your guys are sucking wind…

  27. Bill O’Brien is now officially an idiot. 3rd and 4; get a first down and the game is over. Don’t get a first down and hand the ball to an elite quarterback against a crappy secondary.

    THIS EXACT SCENARIO HAPPENED AGAINST THE PATRIOTS JUST A FEW WEEKS AGO.

    So he literally does the same thing. Pound the ball against the line, gain half a yard, and sit back while the opposing QB runs a game-winning drive.

    I’m not sure if I can continue to support the Texans with O’Brien coaching. I think he is actually stupid. His capacity for critical thinking, making predictions, learning from mistakes…it’s laughable.

    He’s literally stupid.

  28. Wow! What a game!
    DeShawn Watson and the Texans are for real.
    Watson became the first player in NFL history to pass for 400+ yards with 4 TDs nd 50+ yards rushing in a single game! A few minutes later Russell Wilson nearly became the 2nd player. Wilson only ran for 33 yards, with 454 yards passing and 4 TDs.
    Great game!
    Go Seahawks!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!