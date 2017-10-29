Seahawks take first lead of day after Richard Sherman interception

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has made some big plays against the Seahawks defense on Sunday, but he’s also made a couple of mistakes that have led directly to Seattle points.

The first came when Earl Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter and the second came when cornerback Richard Sherman‘s interception led to a field goal that gave the Seahawks a 27-24 lead in the third quarter. It’s the first lead of the day for the home team.

Watson evaded pass rushers in the backfield before trying to loop a pass to Stephen Anderson near the right sideline. Sherman was directly in the way of the pass, however, and returned the ball inside the Texans’ 20-yard-line. A personal foul on left tackle Duane Brown pushed the Seahawks even closer to the end zone, but they settled for a field goal after running five plays and drawing a first down on a roughing the passer penalty by Lamarr Houston.

Watson is 14-of-24 for 253 yards and two touchdowns to go with the two interceptions. He’s also been sacked four times and has run seven times for 59 yards through three quarters.