Seahawks, Texans put up 21 points each in first half

The Seahawks and Texans came into the 2017 season with expectations they’d be defense-first teams that might sometimes struggle to score points.

That’s been the case for the Seahawks for stretches of the season, but Deshaun Watson‘s arrival and defensive injuries have changed the way the Texans have played this year. The Seahawks have been able to keep pace in the first half on Sunday and the score is tied at 21 after 30 minutes of play.

Watson and Russell Wilson each have two touchdown passes and they’ve both gone back to the same receiver for each score. Will Fuller now has seven touchdowns in the last four Texans games as he’s been the biggest individual beneficiary of Watson’s ascension to the starting lineup. Paul Richardson has caught both touchdowns for Seattle and he’s now scored three times in the last two games.

Lamar Miller also scored for Houston and Earl Thomas jumped a pass to DeAndre Hopkins that turned into a 78-yard interception return for Seattle’s first touchdown of the day. The Seahawks have also sacked Watson twice, but the rookie hasn’t wilted in his first visit to CenturyLink Field and that sets up for an exciting second half.