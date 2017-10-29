Special teams playing big part in Colts-Bengals game

AP

The Bengals have blocked a punt, fumbled a punt and had a field goal blocked. They have 68 yards, as do the Colts, and the teams are tied 3-3.

Bengals defensive end Jordan Willis blocked Rigoberto Sanchez‘s first punt, with the ball traveling only 4 yards to the Cincinnati 47. But the Bengals had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

The Bengals drove to the Indianapolis 16, but Colts defensive tackle Henry Anderson blocked Bullock’s 34-yard attempt.

Cincinnati’s Alex Erickson fumbled a Sanchez punt, and the Colts recovered it. They used it for a seven-play, 29-yard drive and a 29-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal with 12:02 remaining until halftime.