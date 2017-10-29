Steelers and Lions trading big plays, field goals

Getty Images

The Steelers and Lions have each made some big plays already.

None of them reached the end zone, however.

They’re tied 3-3 in the first quarter, with each side making some impressive plays.

The Steelers opened the game with a 41-yard pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, leading to their three points.

The Lions got their field goal and then an interception by Glover Quin, but the Steelers defense followed by forcing a three-and-out.

Both sides are capable of offensive fireworks, but so far defenses have controlled the evening.