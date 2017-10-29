Steelers get big stop, make big play

Getty Images

It’s rare when a 97-yard touchdown isn’t the most impressive thing a team does in the span of two minutes.

But that’s what the Steelers just did, turning the tide on the Lions in the third quarter.

While JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s long touchdown gave them a 20-12 lead, it was the job their defense did giving him the chance that might define this one.

The Steelers stood up the Lions after a long drive, holding them on a fourth-and-goal attempt from the 1-yard line, after Detroit’s third-down attempt went wrong on a number of levels.

Not only was running back Dwayne Washington stopped for no gain, but right tackle Rick Wagner was injured, going down holding his left leg.

That left them short-handed for the next play, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked, killing a chance to take the lead.

With Smith-Schuster sprinted away moments later, it had to leave the Lions wondering why they didn’t take the easy field goal, which would have been their fifth of the night.