Steelers reach the end zone first, up 10-6 on Lions

The Lions were doing a pretty good job on the Steelers defensively.

But the Steelers have enough weapons to make that a temporary proposition.

Pittsburgh just went up 10-6 in the second quarter, after a pair of bottled-up players did what they usually do.

LeVeon Bell scored from 5 yards out, but had just 37 yards on his first 10 carries of the night.

His run was also set up by a 40-yard jump-ball to Antonio Brown, who had a single catch for 9 yards prior.

The Steelers have proven to be able to get yards in chunks (JuJu Smith-Schuster had a 41-yard catch on the first play of the game), and we’ll see how Bell’s patience is rewarded in the second half.