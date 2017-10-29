Stefon Diggs active for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings have wide receiver Stefon Diggs back in the lineup.

Diggs missed the last two games with a groin injury, but was able to practice in both the U.S. and the U.K. this week before being listed as questionable to play against the Browns in London. The Vikings have handed in their list of inactive players and Diggs isn’t on it, so he’ll be in the lineup as Minnesota tries to wrap up the first half of their season with a 6-2 record.

Left tackle Riley Reiff, cornerback Mackensie Alexander and wide receiver Michael Floyd are also good to go after getting the questionable tag, but left guard Nick Easton will miss a third straight game with a calf injury. Jeremiah Sirles started the last two games in his place, but was ruled out with a knee injury so Danny Isidora should get the nod.

The Browns are down five defensive players who appeared on their injury report. Defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t make the trip due to a concussion while cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were listed as doubtful. Safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive tackle Trevon Coley were questionable, but join quarterback Kevin Hogan and offensive lineman Zach Banner on the inactive list.

Quarterback Sam Bradford, wide receiver Rodney Adams, offensive lineman Cornelius Edison, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson are also out for the Vikings. The Vikings are also playing without the suspended safety Anthony Sendejo.