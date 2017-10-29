Still no decision on possible Kiko Alonso suspension

Getty Images

Three days after Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso concussed Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco after Flacco slid at the end of a run for a first down on third and 10, Alonso’s status hasn’t been determined, yet.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that neither Alonso nor the Dolphins have been informed of a suspension. A suspension nevertheless remains possible. If it’s going to happen, it needs to happen soon.

Alonso would surely appeal any suspension immediately, and ideally it would all be resolved by the end of the day on Tuesday. So if a suspension is coming, look for it to happen by the end of the day on Monday.

The NFL has imposed three suspensions in recent weeks, two for illegal hits (Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan and Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo) and one for entering the field and contacting an official (Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch). All were upheld via the appeal process, although Trevathan’s was reduced from two games to one.