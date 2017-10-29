Still no decision on possible Kiko Alonso suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

Three days after Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso concussed Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco after Flacco slid at the end of a run for a first down on third and 10, Alonso’s status hasn’t been determined, yet.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that neither Alonso nor the Dolphins have been informed of a suspension. A suspension nevertheless remains possible. If it’s going to happen, it needs to happen soon.

Alonso would surely appeal any suspension immediately, and ideally it would all be resolved by the end of the day on Tuesday. So if a suspension is coming, look for it to happen by the end of the day on Monday.

The NFL has imposed three suspensions in recent weeks, two for illegal hits (Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan and Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo) and one for entering the field and contacting an official (Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch). All were upheld via the appeal process, although Trevathan’s was reduced from two games to one.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Still no decision on possible Kiko Alonso suspension

  1. It was “ELITE” joe flacco’s fault.

    “ELITE” joe flacco slid late while trying to inch out a first down.

    “ELITE” joe flacco should have slid earlier to protect himself.

  2. He shouldn’t be QBs shouldn’t slide that late they are trying to draw flags on the defenders.Flaccos own fault .

  3. Lots of people are confusing the idea of hitting Flacco and hitting him full force.There was a good 5 yards separating Flacco and Alonso when he started to slide. That’s not enough time for Alonso to not hit Flacco, but it is enough time for him not to try to level Flacco.

    I don’t even like the idea of a player going for a knockout shot over just a tackle anyways. Doesn’t matter if it’s a QB or not. All of this talk about player safety will be just that – talking – if they don’t suspend him. It’s about the force of the hit, not the hit. Forcibly hitting a player that gave themselves up should be punished with a suspension.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!