Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

How many penalties will there be in Sunday’s Bills game?

A look at the Dolphins’ pass blocking.

The Patriots defense is down some pieces for Sunday’s date with Melvin Gordon and the Chargers.

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins hopes to stick with the Jets for a while.

Ravens LB C.J. Mosley learned his lesson about finishing interception returns.

Some Bengals players are into floating ahead of games.

Spencer Drango gets his chance at left tackle for the Browns.

Joe Haden has settled in at cornerback for the Steelers.

Breaking down the Texans’ chances in Seattle this week.

A prediction of struggles for the Colts against the Bengals.

What are the Jaguars getting in DT Marcell Dareus?

Assessing the Titans after a 4-3 start to the year.

The Broncos defense will have to contend with Travis Kelce on Monday.

The Chiefs are working to get their pass rush going.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers meets up with the Patriots again on Sunday.

When will the Raiders get their first interception of the year?

WR Dez Bryant is looking for the Cowboys touchdown record.

A bye week report card for the Giants.

T Halapoulivaati Vaitai is going from looking up to Jason Peters to replacing him in the Eagles lineup.

The Redskins shored up their ailing offensive line.

Bears S Eddie Jackson made the right changes to his lifestyle.

Is Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter overrated?

Everyone is wondering if the Packers can overcome the loss of Aaron Rodgers and make the playoffs.

The Vikings didn’t stick to local cuisine in London this week.

Falcons DE Takk McKinley has jumped on the University of Georgia bandwagon.

The Panthers haven’t scored a first quarter touchdown since Week One.

The Saints will have to take care of the ball against the Bears.

Forty things to know about the Buccaneers and Panthers before Sunday’s game.

Taking stock of the Cardinals after seven games.

Tracking Rams QB Jared Goff‘s improvement in his second season.

The 49ers are trying to avoid a winless first half this Sunday.

The Seahawks defense gets its first look at Deshaun Watson.