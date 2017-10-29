Texans jump back up in seesaw battle in Seattle

Getty Images

The Texans and Seahawks are playing one of the year’s most entertaining games in Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans lead 38-34 with 4:49 left to play after DeAndre Hopkins scored on a long touchdown. Deshaun Watson hit Hopkins on a quick screen and Hopkins weaved his way past the Seahawks for a 72-yard score.

The touchdown came a few plays after Russell Wilson hit Jimmy Graham for a one-yard score that represented the fourth lead change of the second half. It was Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the game while Watson has now thrown for four scores.

It’s the fourth straight week that Watson has thrown for at least three touchdowns, which is a first in the NFL and one of the reasons why he’s running away with the Rookie of the Year award for 2017.