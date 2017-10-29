Tom Benson taken to hospital after Saints win

Getty Images

Saints owner Tom Benson wasn’t able to stick around the Superdome to celebrate Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Bears with the rest of the team because he wasn’t feeling well.

Benson was taken to Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans after he reported not feeling well after the game. Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said it was for precautionary reasons.

“He’s fine,” Bensel said in a statement, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “He was just a little weak and worn out.”

It was a busy weekend for the 90-year-old Benson. The Saints held festivities for the new members of the team’s Hall of Fame and he also saw his NBA team the Pelicans take on the Cavaliers before Sunday’s Saints game.