Vikings win, Browns remain winless in London

AP

The Browns played perhaps their best game of the season today in London, but the Browns’ best is not good enough.

Despite taking a halftime lead, Cleveland faded in the second half and Minnesota won 33-16.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum showed once again that he is, surprisingly, one of this year’s best free agent signings. Keenum completed 27 of 43 passes for 288 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Cleveland’s offense remains a mess. DeShone Kizer did manage to avoid turnovers, but he completed just 15 of 31 passes for 142 yards. To add injury to insult, the Browns lost running back/receiver Duke Johnson to a suspected concussion late in the game.

The Browns fall to 0-8 and are the first team since the 1993-1994 Bengals to lose their first eight games two years in a row. The Vikings improve to 6-2 and are the clear favorites to win the NFC North. Not bad for a team led by a quarterback who signed a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason.