Washington loses fumbles on back-to-back plays

Washington lost fumbles on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, but the defense held the Cowboys to two field goals. That has kept Washington in the game, down 20-13.

Tyrone Crawford sacked Kirk Cousins, knocking the ball loose, and DeMarcus Lawrence recovered for the Cowboys. Dallas’ nine-play, 27-yard drive ended with a 36-yard field goal by Mike Nugent with 8:39 remaining in the third period.

Chris Thompson then fumbled Nugent’s kickoff on a hit by Keith Smith, and Bene Benwikere recovered at the Washington 26. Ezekiel Elliott raced to the end zone on the first snap for what would have been his third touchdown of the day, but All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was called for his third penalty, including his second hold.

Nugent ended up kicking a 48-yard field goal with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter.