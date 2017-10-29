Washington scores to draw within seven points

AP

Washington has kept hope alive, scoring a touchdown with 4:35 remaining on a 1-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Josh Doctson. Nick Rose missed the extra point, drawing Washington to within 26-19.

Washington converted two fourth downs and nearly two interceptions. Taco Charlton dropped one pick, and Jaylon Smith had his overturned. On a fourth-and-five play, Xavier Woods missed a tackle on Chris Thompson, which led to an 11-yard gain. On fourth and 10, Anthony Brown was called for defensive pass interference on Doctson in the end zone.

The Cowboys have had four scoring drives in the second half, but all were Mike Nugent field goals, preventing them from closing out the game.