Zach Miller goes to hospital with dislocated knee

The Bears thought they had a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints when tight end Zach Miller appeared to come down with a Mitch Trubisky pass in the end zone, but the play wound up as a less enjoyable one.

Replay review found that Miller did not maintain possession of the ball all the way to the ground, leaving the Bears to settle for a field goal. Miller also stayed down on the play grabbing his knee and needed to be taken off on a cart before the game could continue.

After the 20-12 loss was complete, Bears coach John Fox announced that Miller was taken to the hospital to get treatment for a dislocated knee.

Miller didn’t have any catches that counted during Sunday’s loss and has 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns on the year.