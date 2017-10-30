49ers cut Brian Hoyer after Garoppolo trade, return to New England would make sense

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT
After trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have reportedly decided to release backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Which means the Patriots may have their man to replace Garoppolo.

Hoyer has backed up Tom Brady before, and it would make a lot of sense for him to sign with New England again. He knows the people there and they know he’s a reliable backup, and the Patriots need someone else because they’re now out of backup quarterbacks — Brady is the only passer on the roster.

Hoyer entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in New England in 2009 and stayed there for three years before he was released at the end of the preseason in 2012.

It seems unlikely that there will be much of a market for Hoyer, who didn’t play well early this season and was benched by the 49ers. The Patriots will likely get him at a minimal salary, and hope they don’t have to use him.

25 responses to “49ers cut Brian Hoyer after Garoppolo trade, return to New England would make sense

  7. I wish Mr Hoyer all the best. He got out of Cleveland alive (which he Loved and wanted to make us a winner again) and now more doors are open. Go Brian Go ! We still suck. Go to a winner.

  8. Hoyer is a serviceable backup. The Patriots got the #33rd or #34th pick in the draft for a player they would have lost for a compensatory pick after the season ended. Worst case scenario would have been Jimmy G walking and signing with Denver.

  9. namingrights says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:10 pm
    Someone should claim him just to yank Belechiks chain
    —————————–

    absolutely!!! because we know he’ll get the best of them on the field, so you gotta ‘yank his chain’ off the field by saddling your organization with a bloated contract on a backup QB…brilliant!

  10. 1 3 Rate This
    namingrights says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:10 pm
    Someone should claim him just to yank Belechiks chain

    —————-
    It wouldnt matter. Belichick could just grab some other league minimum guy. If Brady goes down the SB run is over be it Hoyer or someone else back there. Might as well even be Kaepernick. Seriously. It wouldnt matter.

  12. It makes sense plus he knows the system. He may be a below average QB anywhere else but he is a fit in the Patriots system.

  13. THINK PEOPLE

    1) Bill was NOT giving Jimmy a Brock contract
    2) Tommy is healthy
    3) The 49ers 2nd rounder is probably between 33-37, so a late 1
    4) Hoyer will return for the veteran MINIMUM since the 49ers are paying his gauranteed money

  16. Hoyer is a vested veteran with more than 4 years in the NFL so he can’t be claimed. By signing Hoyer as a free agent rather than getting him in a trade, the Patriots wouldn’t be responsible for the remainder of his $7 million salary. Instead, they could pay him the NFL minimum while the 49ers pay him the rest.

  17. Browns needs to call Dallas about qb Cooper Rush. Talk about a Romo/Brady like find. That guy was nothing short of SPECTACULAR in camp and preseason. No other qb in history had that type off preseason. Yes preseaon but you have to start somewhere. This guy i thought was going to give Dakota a run for the Start. What did that cat have like 8 passing TD’s 0 ints and passer rating of UNBELIEVABLE?

  19. namingrights says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:10 pm
    Someone should claim him just to yank Belechiks chain

    Unless I am mistaken, he’s a vested vet and won’t be hitting waivers.

  21. sparty0n says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:08 pm
    Hoyer doesn’t fit with the Patriots. He doesn’t cheat.

    This is the most brilliantly original comment. How did you come up with it?

  22. I’m just surprised that Pats getting Hoyer wasn’t made part of the deal, but there could be some specific contractual obligation that gets nullified or not carried over to NE by the 9ers cutting him. Either way, you can be 100% certain BB has someone in mind!

  23. Hoyer seems like a stand up guy, but he has had chances on a lot of teams. Not sure how many more he is going to get.

  24. Niners made mistake again trading for Garapolo. He’s only good when playing for patriots due to the system. Niners will still be drafting a qb in the draft this year.

