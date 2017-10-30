49ers cut Brian Hoyer after Garoppolo trade, return to New England would make sense

Getty Images

After trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have reportedly decided to release backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Which means the Patriots may have their man to replace Garoppolo.

Hoyer has backed up Tom Brady before, and it would make a lot of sense for him to sign with New England again. He knows the people there and they know he’s a reliable backup, and the Patriots need someone else because they’re now out of backup quarterbacks — Brady is the only passer on the roster.

Hoyer entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in New England in 2009 and stayed there for three years before he was released at the end of the preseason in 2012.

It seems unlikely that there will be much of a market for Hoyer, who didn’t play well early this season and was benched by the 49ers. The Patriots will likely get him at a minimal salary, and hope they don’t have to use him.