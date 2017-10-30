Bears’ Jerrell Freeman suspended 10 games for PEDs

Getty Images

For the second time in less than a year, Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman has been suspended for PEDs.

The NFL announced today that Freeman has been suspended for 10 games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Freeman was suspended for four games for his first violation of the policy in November of 2016.

Freeman is on injured reserve and wasn’t going to play anyway, but the suspension means he won’t be paid. Players on injured reserve receive their salary but suspended players do not.

The Bears have eight games left, so Freeman is out for the rest of the regular season and then would miss the first two games of the 2018 season (or miss two playoff games, in the unlikely event the Bears play two playoffs games).

The 31-year-old Freeman is in the third year of a three-year, $12 million contract. His suspension will cost him about $2.2 million in salary.