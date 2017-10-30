Bears: Surgery stabilized Zach Miller’s injury, Miller remains under evaluation

Getty Images

The Bears released an update on tight end Zach Miller‘s condition Monday, a day after he was taken to a New Orleans hospital to have his dislocated knee treated by doctors.

Their update confirmed that Miller needed “urgent vascular surgery” to repair the damage done when Miller came down awkwardly while trying to catch a pass in the end zone. It appeared Miller made the catch, but it was ruled otherwise while Miller was on his way to the hospital.

“During our game at the New Orleans Saints yesterday, TE Zach Miller sustained a serious injury to his left knee and immediate evaluation from our medical team on site rushed him to nearby University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) for urgent vascular surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery. Successful surgery was performed immediately on Sunday by the UMC vascular surgeons to stabilize his injury. Zach remains at UMC, along with Bears medical personnel, where he will stay under further evaluation. We are thinking of Zach and his family and support from our entire organization goes out to them.”

There was talk about the surgery being needed to “save” Miller’s leg. If that’s the case, it’s certainly a positive outcome that the surgery went well and that Miller’s arterial damage was able to be repaired. Hopefully the recovery proceeds smoothly from here whatever that may wind up meaning for his playing career.