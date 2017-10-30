Broncos activate Shane Ray for tonight’s game, he’ll start

Getty Images

The Broncos are going to have an extra man to chase Alex Smith around tonight.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are activating outside linebacker Shane Ray, and he will start tonight against the Chiefs.

Ray suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist which needed surgery to repair, and he was placed on injured reserve.

Having an extra pass-rush option will only help as they try to slow the Chiefs offense. Ray had 8.0 sacks last year as a part time player,

Of course, the Broncos already had the league’s top-ranked defense, allowing 258.5 yards per game.